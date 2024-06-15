23 more hospitalized in Hosur with diarrhoea

KRISHNAGIRI: Twenty-three more people of Ambedkar Nagar in Hosur were admitted in hospitals on Friday with diarrhoea after they consumed water allegedly supplied by the Hosur City Municipal Corporation. On Thursday, 24 residents of Ambedkar Nagar and surrounding areas rushed to the Hosur Government Hospital and private hospitals with complaints of lightheadedness, dizziness, stomach pain and diarrhoea after consuming the water.

A source in the corporation said, "There are 300 houses in Ambedkar Nagar. They are supplied water from the corporation (overhead) tanks. After consuming the water, some residents started feeling ill. A total of 47 people have so far been hospitalised. The residents say the water may have been contaminated by effluent from industrial units situated nearby."

To ensure the safety of people, the health department has set up medical camps in the area and screened the residents. The Hosur corporation collected water samples and investigated the cause of the illness.

Hosur Corporation Commissioner D Sneha told TNIE, "All the 47 people in hospitals exhibited symptoms like dehydration, diarrhoea, vomiting and dizziness. They are recovering in the government hospitals and UPHC. We have requested people in the area showing even the mildest of symptoms to contact the health department and get treated. "

Commenting on the cause, Sneha said, "As of right now we cannot ascertain the cause. We have collected water samples from the borewell, overhead tanks, residences of the affected people, and from nearby areas. In the preliminary investigation, we have found a high amount of phosphate and ammonia. But as for its origins, we are investigating."

Hosur Mayor SA Sathya told media personnel, "If contamination is caused by the industries in the vicinity of the area, severe action will be taken."

District Collector KM Sarayu, who inspected the water supply tanks and the well in Ambedkar Nagar, said, " The water at Ward 4 in Ambedkar Nagar is supplied from an open well. This water is transferred to a tank and then supplied. Since Wednesday, people who had consumed the water had been falling ill. A total of 47 people had fallen ill on Thursday and Friday.

Among them, 10 people had recovered after treatment was provided."

She added, "A team of seven people including a doctor, three nurses, and health officials are on standby in Ambedkarnagar, Chinnapalaniappanagar, Chinnaelagiri and other areas. The water has been drained from both the well and tanks and other arrangements have been made," she said.