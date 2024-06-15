BJP state secy in Puducherry suspended after semi-nude protest

PUDUCHERRY: BJP State Secretary in Puducherry, AK Rathinavel, was suspended after staging a semi-nude protest at the party office on Friday. Rathinavel sat in the protest before the Bharat Mata statue of the BJP office in Ellapillaichavadyat.

He stated, “My protest will continue until the state president of Puducherry is removed from his post.” In the evening, BJP state General Secretary S Mohan Kumar announced Rathinavel’s temporary suspension.

In his letter, he stated, “Based on the instructions from the state president, this action was taken as Rathinavel was involved in actions against the party.” Earlier, following the defeat of BJP’s parliamentary election candidate, A Namassivayam, in the LS election, former state president V Saminathan said last week.