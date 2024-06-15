INDIA bloc’s unity stronger in TN compared to other states, says Thirumavalavan

CUDDALORE: VCK President and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan, in a meeting with INDIA alliance party functionaries on Thursday, stated that the alliance in Tamil Nadu was more united compared to other states.

The meeting was held at a private hall in Chidambaram to express gratitude for Thirumavalavan’s victory, in the presence of Tamil Nadu State Minister MRK Paneerselvam. Extending his vote of thanks, Thirumavalavan said, “Chief Minister Stalin asked the cadres to work for victory in all 40 constituencies. I thank the voters and alliance party cadres for their support. This alliance was the result of efforts led by CM Stalin. After achieving a complete victory in Tamil Nadu, we secured a considerable victory at the national level. This outcome is a lesson for BJP, which lost in 63 constituencies.”

The MP further highlighted the need for maintaining a strong INDIA pact. “The election results sent indirect messages to the INDIA alliance. We must nurture, unite, and strengthen ourselves. The same voters, who taught BJP a lesson by boycotting it, also convey that our alliance must become stronger. Our alliance has won all the seats in Tamil Nadu compared to other states in India. The unity we have here, is absent in North India and even in other South Indian states,” he further stated.