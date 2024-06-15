Leopard enters school, attacks man in TN's Tirupattur; Steps on to tranquilise it

TIRUPATTUR: A man painting a government aided school building in the district had the worst of his nightmares come true when he was attacked by a leopard on Friday. The painter, A Gopal (70), from Tirupattur Puthagaram village who sustained injuries on his head is admitted at Tirupathur government hospital.
Sources said the leopard was initially spotted near Mary Immaculate Convent Girls Higher Secondary School in the afternoon. Gopal was attacked when the forest officials, who reached the spot were trying to capture it. Dr KT Sivakumar, chief medical officer at Tirupattur GH, told TNIE the painter is stable now.
After attacking the man, the leopard moved to the car parking shed behind the Tirupattur collectorate office. Collector K Tharpagaraj, SP Albert John, and the District Forest Officer Mahendran reached the spot and secured the entire area.
Tharpagaraj said, “The situation is under control, and the rescue team is working on capturing the leopard. Once it is captured, we will investigate how the big cat reached the town.”
Meanwhile, sources said five persons had locked themselves inside two cars in the parking shed. “They had gone to take their cars, and upon seeing the leopard, took refuge inside the vehicles,” sources said.
Imran, one of the individuals trapped inside a car, who came to pick his brother from the school told TNIE, “Once we saw the leopard, four of us got into a car, and the other took shelter in another car. The leopard is still roaming in the parking shed. We were stuck inside the car since 4 pm.” The five were rescued by night.
Terming the incident as rare, Vellore Circle Conservator of Forest Officer CH Padma said, “We are planning to relocate the leopard after tranquilising it.”
Schools to remain closed for two days
Tirupathur collector said schools in the district would be closed for the next two days. The district forest team, along with logistics, monitoring, public control, and veterinary teams from Hosur and Salem, are actively working on capturing the leopard, he added.