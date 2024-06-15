Leopard enters school, attacks man in TN's Tirupattur; Steps on to tranquilise it

TIRUPATTUR: A man painting a government aided school building in the district had the worst of his nightmares come true when he was attacked by a leopard on Friday. The painter, A Gopal (70), from Tirupattur Puthagaram village who sustained injuries on his head is admitted at Tirupathur government hospital.

Sources said the leopard was initially spotted near Mary Immaculate Convent Girls Higher Secondary School in the afternoon. Gopal was attacked when the forest officials, who reached the spot were trying to capture it. Dr KT Sivakumar, chief medical officer at Tirupattur GH, told TNIE the painter is stable now.

After attacking the man, the leopard moved to the car parking shed behind the Tirupattur collectorate office. Collector K Tharpagaraj, SP Albert John, and the District Forest Officer Mahendran reached the spot and secured the entire area.

Tharpagaraj said, “The situation is under control, and the rescue team is working on capturing the leopard. Once it is captured, we will investigate how the big cat reached the town.”