Leopard that strayed into TN school caught in overnight operation

A team of forest department comprising veterinarians, who arrived from Hosur, tranquilised the big cat which was found under a car, in the wee hours on Saturday.

We have successfully caught the straying leopard and also rescued the five people stranded in their car the official said. It was very terrifying spending 6-7 hours inside the car.

"We were apprehensive that the animal might attack us if we stepped out," said Asgar Khan, among the five rescued by the forest and police officials.

Khan, along with his brother and a friend had parked his car when the watchman at the shed warned him that a leopard has entered the car shed.

Immediately we locked the gate at the entrance of the shed so that the animal did not escape and locked ourselves in a car, he told reporters.

"The watchman who was attacked by the leopard was taken inside another car by a driver and the duo too remained fastened in the car," Khan said.

Throughout the tense moments inside the car, Tirupathur district collector K Tharpagaraj, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Albert John and forest department officials, assured the five persons that help was around and urged them to remain safe inside their vehicles.

"We were constantly in touch on WhatsApp video calls with the officials. They dropped a ladder from the roof and encouraged us to come out of the shed," he said.

Initially, they were hesitant to step out as they were apprehensive that the big cat might attack them. But after the officials reassured them, they came out of their vehicles, climbed the ladder and made good to safety.

"I saw the leopard's eyes gleam, as I climbed the ladder and I thought that it might pounce on me. But I escaped to safety," Khan, who appeared perturbed over the strange company of the leopard, said.

Three teams from the forest department comprising 50 personnel besides senior officials and police cordoned off the car shed, located about two km from a private school campus where the big cat made its first appearance.

The team spread rope nets around the shed after confirming the presence of the animal, to prevent it from escaping.

A team of veterinarians who arrived from Hosur shot tranquiliser at the leopard early today and captured it.