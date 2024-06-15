Madras HC orders immediate closure of two Tasmac outlets, demands inquiry report

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered the immediate closure of two Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets on Boothipuram Road near Palanichettipatti. It directed the Theni collector to inquire into the allegation of authorities failing to control the illegal sale of liquor, which has become a nuisance to the residents of the locality.

A division Bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan, while hearing the PIL petition filed by U Aajik Arabukani from Palanichettipatti, directed the Tasmac manager and the Theni superintendent of police to assist the collector in the inquiry and file a report.

The court said that the documents and electronic evidence produced by the petitioner disclosed several irregularities in the functioning of Tasmac shop numbers 8576 and 8516. The court observed that a "cartel" arrangement seems to be going on between the supervisors, staff at the Tasmac shops, bar owners and others in the locality. In spite of filing 17 FIRs with the Palanichettipatti police, no effective action has been taken by Tasmac authorities or the police, which is the reason behind the agony of the residents, observed the court.

The court reprimanded the counsel, who appeared for the Tasmac district manager, one of the respondents in the case, for seeking more time to inquire into the matter. "It is not an isolated incident as it has been going on for the last few months. The first FIR had been registered on January 7, 2024, and 17 FIRs have been registered since then. The manager cannot make lame excuses," the court said.