MPs, MLAs made part of Congress poll panel in TN

CHENNAI: To manage the election activities in the Vikravandi constituency, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai has appointed several prominent leaders, including sitting MPs and MLAs, to the poll committee supporting DMK candidate Anniyur A Siva.

In a statement, Selvaperunthagai named former union ministers KV Thangkabalu, EVKS Elangovan and Su Thirunavukkarasar, former TNCC presidents M Krishnaswami and KS Alagiri, Congress Assembly floor leader S Rajeshkumar, sitting MPs MK Vishnu Prasad and R Sudha, MLAs R Radhakrishnan and Durai Chandrasekar, along with other party functionaries, as members of the TNCC poll committee.

OPS stresses on ‘unified AIADMK’ to win bypoll

Chennai: A day after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami rejected the call for unification of AIADMK made by the splinter groups, expelled leader O Panneerselvam on Friday renewed the call for a ‘united AIADMK’ saying unity is needed to win the bypoll to the Vikravandi constituency. “A magnanimous decision to safeguard the AIADMK is more important than thinking about whether unification of the party will result in losing someone’s grip over the party,” Panneerselvam said.