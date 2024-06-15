NDA fields PMK to fight Vikravandi bypoll

CHENNAI: The byelection to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, scheduled for July 10, heated up on Friday with the PMK deciding to contest from the seat as part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. BJP state president K Annamalai, in a statement, said the decision was made unanimously by leaders of the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

PMK is expected to announce its candidate soon. NTK leader Seeman, meanwhile, announced Dr Abhinaya, a Siddha doctor, as his party candidate.

The ruling DMK has already fielded Anniyur Siva as its candidate.

The principal opposition party, AIADMK, which secured a significant number of votes in the constituency in the 2021 Assembly election, is yet to announce its candidate. AIADMK had won the byelection to Vikravandi constituency in 2019 when it was the ruling party.

If the AIADMK announces its candidate, there will be a four-cornered fight in Vikravandi and the contest could turn out to be one of the most intensely fought byelections.

In the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, VCK, which contested in alliance with the ruling DMK, secured the highest number of 72,188 votes in the Vikravandi assembly segment within the Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency.

It was followed by AIADMK, which secured 65,365 votes. PMK and NTK secured 32,198 and 8,352 votes, respectively.

In the 2021 assembly election, N Pugazhenthi (DMK) won the seat by securing 93,730 votes. AIADMK’s R Muthamilselvan polled 84,157 votes and R Sheeba Ashmi of NTK polled 8,216 votes. AIADMK, BJP and PMK were part of the same alliance in 2021.

Vikravandi Assembly constituency was formed after the delimitation of Assembly constituencies in 2008.

Since 2011, CPM, DMK, and AIADMK have won the seat in different elections. The present by-poll was necessitated by the death of Pugazhenthi in April.