Pondy bus stand temporarily shifts to AFT Ground for three months

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Municipality announced that the bus stand will temporarily shift to AFT Ground in Puducherry for the next three months due to development works at the New Bus Stand premises.

Renovation and development works under the smart city project have started at the New Bus Stand in Puducherry. Initially, renovation works were undertaken on the bus stand premises, but delays occurred due to space constraints. The earlier decision to shift the bus stand temporarily was halted due to the announcement of General Election dates.

Following the election results, municipality resumed arrangements to shift the bus stand temporarily to AFT ground on Cuddalore Road. Puducherry Municipality Commissioner M Kandasamy met MLAs G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy of Orleanpet, Annibal Kennedy of Oupalam, and officials from the police, transport, Smart City Project, PRTC, TNSTC, and SRTC on Tuesday. It was decided that the temporary bus stand will begin its operation from Saturday midnight.

Commissioner Kandasamy said, “Appropriate space will be allotted for two-wheeler and car parking, as well as for other vehicles. Separate counters will be operated for PRTC, TNSTC, and SRTC ticket booking. Efforts are being taken to stop the parking of vehicles on the sides of Cuddalore Road from Vengadasubba Reddiyar Square to Railway Gate.”