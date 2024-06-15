Rs 1k/ month for boys under ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ from August

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that the beneficiaries of the new ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme will start receiving the monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 from August.

Speaking at the School Education Department’s ‘Aimperum Vizha’ organised to honour government school headmasters who achieved 100% pass in Class 10 and 12 public exams in their schools and students who secured centum in Tamil paper in board exams, Stalin said he is always interested in taking part in school education department events.

“Pudhumai Penn scheme, through which girl college students who studied in government schools get a monthly aid of Rs 1,000, received an overwhelmingly positive response. ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ is a similar scheme for boys announced in this year’s budget.

The school education department is marching towards a golden period under the ‘Dravidian model’ of government in the state,” Stalin said. He reiterated the government’s commitment to develop the education sector despite financial challenges to nurture Tamil Nadu students to compete globally.

“Study, study and keep studying. There should not be any slackness. Keep moving forward, and let there not be a full stop. Keep winning and make Tamil Nadu proud,” Stalin told the students.

‘TN opposed NEET first’

Stalin said, “Education is the only asset that cannot be stolen. It may be seen that frauds are happening even in education through exams like NEET.

Tamil Nadu was the first to say that exams like NEET are ‘fraudulent’, and today the entire country has started to say the same. I am very confident that this ‘fraud’ will end soon.”

