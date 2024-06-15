TN Agriculture Minister Panneerselvam announces Rs 78.67 cr kuruvai package

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the inability to open the Mettur dam this year for irrigation as per convention on June 12, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Friday announced a kuruvai package at a cost of Rs 78.67 crore to safeguard the interests of farmers in the delta region.

In a statement here, he said the Mettur dam could not be opened due to the delayed monsoon and lesser storage. Under this scheme, 2,000 tonnes of paddy seeds worth Rs 3.85 crore will be distributed to one lakh acres of land, through the agricultural extension centres.

Also, a sum of Rs 4,000 per acre would be given as a back-ended subsidy for mechanised planting of paddy seedlings. In all one lakh acres will get this subsidy and Rs 40 crore has been allocated for this purpose. A back-ended subsidy is a benefit that the government pays to a borrower at a later date, after the borrower has paid the market rate up front.

Micro-nutrients worth Rs 15 lakh will be distributed at a 50% subsidy to 7,500 acres where the soil lacks nutrients. Similarly, to use fertiliser with copper sulphate, a sum of Rs 250 per acre will be given to 25,000 acres (Rs 62.5 lakh). Also, for using gypsum on 25,000 acres, a sum of Rs 62.50 lakh will be given.

The other allocations under the kuruvai package include Rs 1.2 crore for supplying quality seeds and fertilisers to cultivate pulses on 10,000 acres, Rs 20 lakh for supplying micronutrients to increase yield in pulses in 10,000 acres, and Rs 7.52 crore for providing 442 agricultural equipment for various works involved in agriculture.

The government will allocate Rs 24.50 crore to compensate for the loss of employment for those involved in agricultural work in the delta districts.