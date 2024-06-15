Two fishermen drowned in sea near Rameswaram

RAMANATHAPURAM: Two fishermen were reportedly dead and one fisherman missing after their boat capsized in the sea near Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district on Friday night.

According to a police source, five fishermen ventured into the sea from Sethunagar near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram on Friday night. After moving more than eight nautical miles, the boat reportedly went malfunctioned and the fishermen attempted to escape.

But their move failed and the boat capsized, as the five fishermen swam for safety. Unfortunately, strong waves forced them to drift away from the shores and the local fishermen from another boat floating near rescued two fishermen, - Mohammad Hanifa (60) and Prasad (37). The rescued fishermen informed local police about the issue. Later, the police found the bodies of Arockiam (50) and Barkathullah (42) on Saturday morning. But Kaleel Rahman(46) went reportedly missing.