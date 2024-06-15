UGC biannual admission plan ambitious, implementation difficult: Experts

CHENNAI: The decision of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) to allow Indian universities to open admissions twice a year has evoked mixed reactions from the academicians in the state, with many of them expressing concerns about its smooth implementation.
The academicians have said implementation will be cumbersome if adequate measures are not taken to overhaul the administrative wings in the universities.
“Majority of the universities in the state are reeling under manpower shortage and conducting admissions once a year itself is a tedious task. In such a scenario, without ensuring proper infrastructure in the universities, urging them to conduct admissions twice a year will be too much to ask for,” said a faculty of Tamil Nadu Central University.
He further added the central universities and many other universities follow the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to admit students which is conducted in May. The UGC is yet to make it clear whether it will conduct CUET twice a year.
A retired professor from University of Madras Ramu Manivannnan said the initiative is ambitious, but the implementation will be complex. He explained be it a state or a central university, the majority of them are grappling with shortage of faculty and administrative staff, lack of laboratories, classrooms. In such conditions handling two batches simultaneously will definitely be difficult, he said.
“To ensure smooth and transparent processing of applications, evaluation, release of rank list and enrolment of students during an admission cycle, teaching and non-teaching staff in the universities have to be on their toes for at least a month. Before bringing in a dual admission cycle, we need to bring in technological solutions to streamline the admission process,” said Manivannan. He pointed out due to staff shortage, many universities are unable to conduct semester examinations on time and eventually publication of results is delayed.
A former vice chancellor, who preferred anonymity, said the proposed system is contradictory to the Centre’s plan of promoting the Indian values-based education system.
“On one hand, the Centre framed National Education Policy (NEP) and they are aggressively implementing it as they were against the British form of education system. Now they want to imitate the western universities by allowing admissions twice a year. This is just so confusing,” he said.
The UGC has announced that higher educational institutions can admit students in January/ February and July/ August from the next academic year. Students are happy as the new flexible system will benefit them if they miss an admission cycle. However, academicians said the new system will not help many except the students passing the supplementary examination.
“Apart from benefiting a few supplementary students, the biannual admission will serve no purpose until and unless a strong infrastructure is in place in Indian universities and ecosystem developed to attract foreign students,” said K Karunakaran, a faculty of Government Arts and Science College in Chennai.
G Thiruvasagam, former president of Association of Indian Universities(AIU), said the new system is students-centric, but there is a need to bring in uniformity in examinations and admissions as well. “Apart from private universities, it will be really difficult for other universities to conduct entrance tests, annual exams and placements twice a year,” he added.
‘System contradictory’
