UGC biannual admission plan ambitious, implementation difficult: Experts

CHENNAI: The decision of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) to allow Indian universities to open admissions twice a year has evoked mixed reactions from the academicians in the state, with many of them expressing concerns about its smooth implementation.

The academicians have said implementation will be cumbersome if adequate measures are not taken to overhaul the administrative wings in the universities.

“Majority of the universities in the state are reeling under manpower shortage and conducting admissions once a year itself is a tedious task. In such a scenario, without ensuring proper infrastructure in the universities, urging them to conduct admissions twice a year will be too much to ask for,” said a faculty of Tamil Nadu Central University.

He further added the central universities and many other universities follow the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to admit students which is conducted in May. The UGC is yet to make it clear whether it will conduct CUET twice a year.

A retired professor from University of Madras Ramu Manivannnan said the initiative is ambitious, but the implementation will be complex. He explained be it a state or a central university, the majority of them are grappling with shortage of faculty and administrative staff, lack of laboratories, classrooms. In such conditions handling two batches simultaneously will definitely be difficult, he said.