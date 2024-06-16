240 seats not Modi’s victory, they show his poll defeat, says Stalin

COIMBATORE: “We have made those who planned to change the Constitution of India bow down before it,” said DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Saturday. He was addressing a gathering as part of the party’s Mupperum Vizha programme held at CODISSIA ground in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin said, “My brother Rahul’s single sweet box was enough to spoil the aura that Modi was trying to create during his eight visits to the state. Many doubted if we could win all 40 seats. But I was optimistic. In the 2004 elections, our leader Kalaingar gave us a similar 40-seat victory. At that time, AIADMK was the ruling party. To say it in Kalaignar’s words, this is the INDIA alliance’s 41st victory.”

Reiterating his statement that BJP should be isolated in order to defeat it, the chief minister said in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as many as 28 parties formed a coalition - INDIA bloc for the purpose. “But the BJP tried its very best to disrupt the alliance with the help of I-T, ED & CBI and by threatening us. They froze the bank accounts of Congress and Communist parties and even arrested the chief ministers of Delhi and Jharkhand,” he said, adding the saffron party had also tried to spread hatred in their campaigns.”

Stalin said despite all this efforts, the BJP could win only 240 seats. “These seats are not Modi’s victory. They show his defeat. If Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had not extended their support to the BJP, they wouldn’t have majority. Modi became PM because of them (Naidu and Nitish). It’s the democracy and the Constitution which we believe in that have won in this election,” he said.

Stalin pointed out that in the last five years, the MPs of the DMK alliance had performed very well, asking a total of 9,695 questions, participating in 1,949 debates and bringing in 59 individual bills. “Even when the BJP had a majority, our MPs had turned everyone’s heads with their debates, and now with a minority BJP, there is no backing down. I want to say to the people of Tamil Nadu who have given me these 40 MPs that I am sure they will act as a bullwark and will stop the BJP that is trying to change the Constitution of India.”

The chief minister asked what could be a better centenary gift to Kalaignar than the 40/40.

“Let the Assembly elections come, DMK will win in all the seats held by AIADMK. I am not saying this out of arrogance but with confidence. And the confidence comes from the welfare schemes that we have extended to the people of Tamil Nadu. Let’s start our journey from today towards the goal of winning more than 200 seats in the 2026 assembly elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said the chief ministers of other states are looking up to Stalin’s progressive schemes such as Pudhumai Penn, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, etc.

Criticising AIADMK’s announcement that it will not contest in the Vikravandi bypoll, Communist Party of India state secretary R Mutharasan said the move indicates that the AIADMK is having an indirect alliance with the BJP.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Balakrishnan said the people boycotted AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Lok Sabha election, fearing this, he boycotted the Vikaravandi bypoll.