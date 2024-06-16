Court orders Infosys to pay Rs 2.5cr EB bill in two weeks

CHENNAI: The first bench of Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq has directed Infosys to pay Rs 2.5 crore for usage of electricity for BPO and other allied services within two weeks. The interim order was passed when an appeal filed by the IT firm challenging a single judge’s order on the rate of electricity came up for hearing.

Senior counsel P Wilson, representing Tangedco, submitted in so far as BPO activities are concerned Tariff III, as fixed by Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Authority, has to be paid for BPO activities up to 2010.

In so far as commercial activities like food courts, banks, and clubs established under trade names within Infosys premises are concerned, industrial tariff cannot be applied, given that the tariff was fixed by TNERC in 2017.

He further said TNERC is the regulatory body which fixes tariffs under the Electricity Act, and hence, the rates have statutory backing, which is non-negotiable.