Family trip turns fatal, minor among three dead in car accident near Polur in TN

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Three of a family, including a 10-year-old girl, died in an accident near Polur while on their way to Tiruvannamalai on Saturday morning. Police said the victims were travelling with four other family members, all of whom hail from Adilabad district of Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased were identified as K Ravikanth (20), S Rasmitha (10) and S Kalyani (34). “The family members, Sasitharan (36), K Ravikanth (20), S Kalyani (34), S Gnana Parasuramba (54), S Rasmitha (10), S Saran (14), and D Eshwaran (3), were travelling to visit the Tiruvannamalai temple.

Sasitharan was driving the car. While driving from Vellore to Tiruvannamalai, Sasitharan, who was reportedly sleep deprived, lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a tree near Polur,” police said.

While Ravikanth and Rasmitha died on the spot, Kalyani was shifted to Polur Primary Health Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. Polur police promptly arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The bodies were sent to Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital for postmortem. Four of the injured passengers were also referred to the GH.

Medical sources reported that one of the injured had a fracture, two sustained hand injuries, and another suffered splenic injuries.

“A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” police added.