Light to moderate rain may occur in one or two places over Tamil Nadu: RMC

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Karaikal area for the next six days until June 22, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

According to the RMC, a cyclonic circulation lay over the Southwest and Westcentral Bay of Bengal between 3.1 kilometres and 7.6 kilometres above mean sea level.

From Sunday until June 20, the maximum temperature in the state is likely to be above normal by 2–3 degrees Celsius in a few pockets of the region.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is expected to be partly cloudy and thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur in some areas in the evening and night hours for the next 48 hours, ending Tuesday afternoon.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 37–38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be 27–28 degrees Celsius.

There was no major rainfall recorded in most parts of the state on Saturday except for light rain in Chennai, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Pudukottai and Kancheepuram districts.