Madras HC orders TN government to report dal procurement for PDS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to file a report on how dal is being procured for distribution under the Public Distribution System.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq told the government to file the report by two weeks when a petition filed by Sairam Impex, a lentil importer, seeking stay on the tender for purchasing Tur dal by excluding Masoor dal, came up for hearing.

The petitioner said the government’s tender on May 27 mentioned Tur dal (Canadian yellow lentil) and excluded Masoor dal.

While the said petition was pending, the respondent authorities have completed the process for the fresh tender and are about to purchase the dal, he noted. If Tur dal is purchased, he said, it would cause huge financial loss as it costs up to Rs 135 per kg, while the Masoor dal cost up to Rs 87 per kg.

If the status quo continues, the petitioner said people would suffer from nutritional, health issues. The farmers of the country will also be affected, he added.