Praying for profitable year, coastal delta fishers venture into sea post annual fishing ban

NAGAPATTINAM: With the annual fishing ban on the eastern coast coming to an end on Friday, hundreds of mechanised boats put out to sea to resume fishing after a gap of two months. The fishers ventured into sea praying that the next one year turn profitable and be one free of conflicts. A 61-day-long ban was in effect from April 15 for mechanised boat fishers from venturing into sea in order to improve fish breeding in the Bay of Bengal.

During the ban, the fishers carried out various repairs and maintenance works on their boats. As the ban period neared its end, the fishers started preparing for the new season. On Friday, the boat owners, fishers and their families prayed at the temples in their respective fishing villages.

S Subramanian, a boat owner from Akkaraipettai, said, "We spend a few lakh rupees towards expenses such as fuel, ice and labour during every fishing trip. If we do not get good catch, we will incur losses to the tune of several thousands of rupees. We pray our trips turn profitable in the coming year, yielding a good catch with every trip."

Though the ban officially ended on midnight, boats started leaving from harbours such as the one at Pazhaiyar, Poompuhar, Tharangambadi, Karaikal, Nambiyar Nagar and Nagapattinam for fishing since Friday evening. The resumption of fishing season has rejuvenated numerous small businesses such as ice plants near the harbours and the livelihoods of fuel loaders, ice loaders, boat cleaners, and dock workers, among others, at the harbours.

R Ramani, an ice plant owner from Nagapattinam said, "Our businesses will thrive as long as there is good catch for the fishers at sea. We will be able to sell more ice for preservation when they catch more fish. We hope their trips are profitable so that we will also end up with better business."