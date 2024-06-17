13th century coin discovered at Thenpennai riverbed in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: A team of archaeological researchers discovered a 13th century coin at the Thenpennai riverbed in Thalavanur, near Villupuram.

The coin was found by T Ramesh, assistant professor from the history department of Aringar Anna Government Arts College, and research scholar C Immanuel. Speaking to TNIE, Ramesh said, “It is made of a mixture of lead and copper. It belongs to the period of First Sadaiyavarma Sundarapandian, who ruled the Pandya territory from 1251 to 1283 AD.”

Sundarapandian was known by several names such as Magarasarathi Rasa Sri Paraneswaran, Emandalumun Kondaruloyavan, Ellam Thaliyanan Perumal Kachi Vazhangun Perumal and Kothandaraman, Ramesh added.

Immanuel said, “On one side of the coin, a man in a standing position is seen. The other side has the name Elanthaliayanan, which is a name of Sundarapandian. A fish logo with lamps on both sides is also seen confirming that it is a government logo.”

Inscriptions found near Krishnagiri already provide evidence that the fish logo with lamps is an official seal, Immanuel added.