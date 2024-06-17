Even Gandhi, Patel would be reduced to caste leaders if born in TN, says Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Sunday said if Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been born in Tamil Nadu, they would have been reduced to caste leaders.

He made this remark while speaking at the commemoration of the Janbudweep Proclamation, a strategic and visionary document to liberate India from colonial rule made public on June 16, 1801, by the Marudhu brothers, the great warrior leaders of Tamil Nadu.

Ravi said people, especially from the political class, make a beeline to the (memorials of) martyrs and heroes of the Independence struggle, offer some flowers and then they forget them. He said the Marudhu brothers who fought for the country were reduced to caste leaders.

“The freedom fighters are being reduced to caste leaders because when the state abandons them — when the establishment abandons them — the community to which they (the martyrs) belong owns them up. The martyrs and heroes of the Independence struggle are our forefathers. If you read the Jambudweep Declaration, there is no mention of caste. That consciousness was not there,” Ravi said.

The governor elaborated how the declaration was not only for the freedom of Sivagangai but for the whole of India. He recalled how after the battle of Panchalankurichi, the entire city was razed to the ground, and salt was spread on the ground to make the entire land barren.

On the occasion, researchers of special projects on the unsung freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu were felicitated.