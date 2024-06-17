Relay Thadikarankonam-Keeriparai road, urge CPM, residents, estate workers

KANNIYAKUMARI: Residents of villages that fall between Keeriparai and Thadikarankonam have urged the district authorities to relay the stretch of road that connects the two areas, stating that it has been in an abysmal condition for several years. To further the cause, the CPM staged a protest in front of the office of the state highways and submitted a petition to the district administration.



The residents have complained that it is difficult for vehicles to ply on the stretch between Thadikarankoan and Palkulam. Highlighting the significance of the stretch because of the presence of rubber estates, they said the stretch is one of the routes to Nagercoil for those from Keeriparai, and is dotted with several villages. The tourist spot of Kalikesam is also situated near Keeriparai. The pits and potholes on the road, especially between Thadikarankonam and Palkulam, has left commuters in a lurch.



CPM Thovalai Taluk Secretary S Micheal has said that the Keeriparai to Thadikarankonam stretch has been in an abysmal condition. He added that the recent rain exacerbated the condition of the road, and urged the authorities to relay the road on a war footing basis. The party had earlier staged a protest in front of the state highway office and submitted a petition to the district administration. Two-wheeler rider P Selvam highlighted the plight of the commuters, especially for patients trying to access ambulance service.



Rubber estate worker A Susai Marian said many workers use the damaged road daily. "If we come across a wild animal on the road, we will not be able to escape. The stretch should be relaid immediately," he added. When contacted, a senior state highways official said that there was an ongoing court case in connection with the road. Since the case was closed, a tender was issued to relay the road from Thadikarankonam to Valayathuvayal.