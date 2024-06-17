Tamil Nadu: Tribal leaders thwart bid to traffic 4 girls, hand over trio to Gudalur cops

NILGIRIS: A bid by a group of three Keralities to lure four tribal girls in Gudalur into child labour was thwarted when community leaders, finding their activities suspicious, intercepted the trio and handed them over to the Gudalur police on Saturday. Police on Sunday arrested the two women and a man on charges of attempting to traffic four tribal children from the Srimadurai Panchayat.

The arrested have been identified as T Mubharish Lal, (33) Y Sunira Kuruniyan, a broker, and I Byrusa (37), a relative of Lal. All three are natives of Malapuram district in Kerala but Sunira was residing in Srimadurai panchayat.

According to sources, the trio arrived in the village on Saturday in a car and started canvassing parents in the area to allow them to hire their children for household labour in Kerala. A tribal girl had reportedly worked at Lal’s house for three months and recently turned to the village.

“Mubharish Lal arrived in the village with a plan to take back the girl who had worked at his place earlier. Along with the two women, he also visited other houses to find more girls to do similar work. They were approaching the parents and children. They tried to convince the tribals to send four of their children with him by claiming they would provide a monthly salary of Rs 5,000 for each child,” said a police officer.