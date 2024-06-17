Three killed in two separate road accidents in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: Three persons, including an Indian Army personnel from Virudhunagar district, died in two separate road accidents as they were returning home after visiting the Courtallam Waterfalls late on Saturday.

“K Baskaran (33), a native of Pillaiyarkulam in Virudhunagar district, was working in the Army and had come home on vacation. Baskaran, along with his friend R Krishnaraja, a bank manager, and relative Marimuthu (25) visited the falls in a car.

As they were returning home, their car lost control and rammed into a tree near Puliyangudi. While Baskaran and Krishnaraja died on the spot, Marimuthu was severely injured. Puliyangudi police shifted Marimuthu to the Government District Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) in Tenkasi, while the bodies of the deceased were sent to the government hospital in Puliyangudi for postmortem examination,” sources said.



60-year-old killed, eight injured as car rams into truck

In a separate incident, a 60-year-old woman from Chennai’s Avadi died and eight others were injured after their car collided with a truck near Punnaiyapuram. The victim was identified as V Hemalatha.

They were returning to Chennai after visiting the Courtallam Falls when the accident occurred. All occupants of the car were severely injured, and Chokkampatti police sent them to GHQH, where Hemalatha died without responding to treatment.

The police have registered a case and arrested the truck driver Gurusamy, sources said.