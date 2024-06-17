Traders tell Madurai corpn to equip Mattuthavani market with basic amenities

MADURAI: From uncleared garbage to poorly maintained roads, the Mattuthavani vegetable market is being overlooked by the city corporation. Traders allege that despite charging maintenance fees regularly, the corporation has made no improvements in the area.

The Mattuthavani market houses more than 1,200 vegetable shops. In recent times, efforts have been made to relocate the onion market. The market caters to the needs of not just Madurai but neighbouring districts as well. The market records huge footfall from thousands of traders and shoppers on a daily basis. Despite being a central location, the market is poorly maintained and is filled with garbage and potholes.

Speaking to TNIE, N Chinnamayan, president of Central Market All Traders Federation, said, "In 2010, we were promised a permanent market with proper facilities, but we have yet to see it come to fruition. Despite submitting various petitions to officials, the issue remains unaddressed. The corporation is now demanding `750 rupees annually for renewing the trader's licence. We are ready to pay fees if it can bring basic amenities to the market. Now, as sewage overflows at the market entrance, people are forced to walk through it."

He added that as promised by former chief minister M Karunanidhi, considering the welfare of the traders, a permanent market with proper facilities should be built in the proposed area.

A senior official from the city corporation stated that issues such as garbage collection, sewage maintenance, and others are regularly addressed by the city corporation. If any complaints are raised, action will be taken immediately, he added.