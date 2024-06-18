EPS’ charges baseless, DMK govt brought in many achievements to agriculture sector, says MRK

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Monday described as baseless the recent charges of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palnaiswami regarding the agriculture situation in the state, and asserted that the DMK government has made many achievements during the past three years which included an increase in the food grain production and the increase in the cultivation area.

The minister also pointed out that the crop insurance scheme would be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,775 crore during the current financial year. Enrollment for crop insurance will begin on June 24. In a statement here, the minister said during 2023-24, due to sustained efforts of the government, 84.4 tmc of water was secured from Karnataka, and using the 69.25 tmc of water from Mettur dam, crops were cultivated in 15.99 lakh acres. Further, the government has exerted pressure on the CWRC to ensure the release of Cauvery water to TN soon.

The minister also said the cultivation area in the state has gone up due to the provision of power connection to 1.69 lakh more farmers and this in turn, ensured the harvesting of 4.8 lakh metric tonnes of agricultural produce. “The Kuruvai package this year has an additional feature – 16 hours of three-phase power and 2,000 tonnes of paddy seeds for farmers,” he added. Panneerselvam also said the community nursery adopted during the AIADMK regime was a failed model and now the farmers are adopting the direct sowing method using well water.

He also said the DMK government has been announcing Kuruvai package for the past three years -- Rs 69.06 crore (2021-22), Rs 61.12 crore (2022-23) and Rs 75.95 crore (2023-24). Around 9.46 lakh farmers have benefitted from this. Besides, an additional area of 1.47 lakh acres has been brought under cultivation and this has increased the paddy production by two lakh metric tonnes during Kuruvai season alone, he said.