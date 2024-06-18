Madurai Corporation floats tenders worth Rs 433 crore for UGD work in newer areas

MADURAI: Nearly seven months after a GO was passed over the construction of underground drains (UGD) in newer areas of Madurai, the city corporation floated tenders earlier this week for two packages, worth Rs 433 crore, under the AMRUT scheme for the construction of UGD lines.

Activists stated that action should be taken to renovate existing old lines in the core areas of the city.

In November 2023, the construction of UGDs in new areas was approved during a corporation council meeting. Seven months later, the corporation floated tenders in this regard on June 14.

As per the tenders, package one would cost Rs163.76 crore for wards on the North Banks (including wards 1 to 19, 33, 36, 37, 38, 39 and 40), while package two would cover the South Banks (including wards 41, 84, and 89 to 100). 49 locations have been included in the added areas, including Avaniyapuram, Thirupalai and Viraganur for the construction of UGD lines.

As per the tender, apart from construction, maintenance and operation are also to be carried out for five years. The tender process will conclude by July end, following which the work will be carried out, and must be completed within 36 Months. Another six months of trial run and commissioning of the system will follow.

M Raja, an activist from Madurai stated that core areas that are decades old are causing blockages and overflow issues in several areas, including Sellur. The corporation must consider replacing problematic lines with newer pipes to fix the issues. “The corporation should plan and lay the new UGD lines so that they can handle the increasing load in the future,” he said.