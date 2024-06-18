PMK, AIADMK flay union minister’s ‘Mekedatu talks’

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday condemned the remarks of Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna that talks should be held on the Mekedatu issue even though a case is pending before the Supreme Court. EPS described the appointment of Somanna, a Karnataka BJP MP, as the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti as a ‘big betrayal’ of the NDA government to Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami said the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and the Congress government in Karnataka have been betraying the people of Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery issue. “Now, the BJP government at the centre showing its resolve to do the same to Tamil Nadu cannot be accepted,” he added.

Meanwhile, PMK also condemned Somanna’s remarks. The party accused Somanna, who should be neutral and stand for justice on the issue, of echoing Karnataka’s voice instead.

In a statement, party founder Dr S Ramadoss questioned how Tamil Nadu could engage in talks about the dam’s construction when it would clearly affect the state’s rights.

Ramadoss emphasised that agreeing to hold discussions about the proposed dam would jeopardise TN’s water rights. Karnataka’s storage in the Cauvery basin is 114.57 tmcft. The proposed dam, with a capacity of 70 tmcft, would increase Karnataka’s total capacity to 184 tmcft. If Karnataka stores nearly twice the capacity of Mettur dam, it would severely restrict water flow to Tamil Nadu.