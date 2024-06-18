Prisoner out on three-day parole goes missing in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry police, on Monday, issued a lookout notice for S Karuna, a prisoner and rowdy-sheeter, who went missing with his family while he was out on parole.

According to Mudaliarpet police station, S Karuna alias Karunakaran alias Manogaran, of Anitha Nagar, was serving a life sentence in the Central Prison at Kalapet, Puducherry, for a 1997 murder. The accused has nearly 15 cases against him, including murder and attempt to murder.

“Karuna was in jail for over 14 years, and his parole request was allegedly rejected by the Puducherry government’s home department. He further filed a case in court, asking for parol, to visit his family.

On June 11, Superintendent of Central Prison V Baskaran, granted him a three-day parole. Karuna had to surrender by the evening of June 14. However, he gave no intimation of his absence. When the prison police went to his house, it was locked,” police said.

Based on a complaint from prison superintendent, a case was filed and a search was initiated to arrest Karuna. Neighbours suggested that he went to Tirupati, but the police were unable to trace him there. Further probe is underway.