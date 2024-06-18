Spooked by superstition,Tamil Nadu man kills infant grandson

ARIYALUR: A 58-year-old man, S Veeramuthu, was arrested on Monday near Jayankondam for the murder of his month-old grandson on Friday. Police said he had become fearful that the birth of the child in the Tamil month of Chithirai would bring bad luck to the family.

According to police, the infant’s parents — S Balamurugan (29) from Sundaraperumalkoil, Thanjavur, and V Sangeetha (21) from Utkottai, Ariyalur — got married in 2023. Some months ago, Sangeetha became pregnant and moved to her parents’ home ahead of the delivery. On May 7 she gave birth to a baby boy.

Early on Friday, June 14, Sangeetha had fed the baby and fallen asleep. Veeramuthu went out and, upon returning home, asked Sangeetha where the baby was, police said. Sangeetha realised the infant was missing and the family began a search. Eventually, the baby was found wrapped in a cloth and drowned inside a drum of water stored in the house, police said. Sangeetha informed the authorities of the death. A case was filed and her kin were brought in for questioning.