13 dead, over 20 hospitalised in TN's Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liquor

CHENNAI: Thirteen people died and over 20 have been hospitalised in Kallakurichi district in northern Tamil Nadu after suspected consumption of illicit 'packet arrack', officials said on Wednesday.

A 49-year-old man, K Kannukutti, has been arrested and an analysis of about 200 litres of illicit arrack seized from him has disclosed the presence of deadly methanol, the government said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a CB-CID probe to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been transferred and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena suspended, a statement said.