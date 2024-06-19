Alumnus gives Rs 41 cr for research at IIT Madras

CHENNAI: IIT Madras alumnus V Prem Watsa, founder of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian financial company, will support the research activities of IIT Madras Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre through a research grant of $5 million (approximately Rs 41 crore), said a statement from IIT-M.

Watsa, who graduated from IIT-M in 1971 with a first class degree in chemical engineering, was presented with the distinguished alumnus award in 1999.

The Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT-M was launched in March 2022 to image the human brain at the cellular level and generate unprecedented human brain data, scientific output and technology tools. It has developed a world-class high-throughput histology pipeline that processes whole human brains into high-resolution digital images. These data sets of different types and ages provide a high-resolution view of the brain that reveal cellular level details, and are being studied by neuroscience experts globally.

“The technology platform they have developed that generates high-resolution image volumes of human brains is very unique. It has a far reaching impact in advancing our knowledge of human brains, developing insights that will lead to solutions for highly challenging brain diseases. To handle this enormous complexity, they are working in close collaboration with brain researchers in various fields around the world. Fairfax is pleased to support this cutting-edge R&D work and we wish them the very best to reach greater heights.” said Watsa.