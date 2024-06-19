Batik Air mulls additional flights to Kuala Lumpur from Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Batik Air, which once operated up to three daily flights between Tiruchy and Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur, is considering the reintroduction of additional services in the sector, said Suresh Vanan who heads communications and promotions for the airline. The official was in Tiruchy on Tuesday to take part in the Travel Agents Roadshow organised by the airline in association with Tourism Malaysia.

Vanan told TNIE, “The chances of resuming our services as they were during pre-Covid times are promising, given that Tiruchy is a high-traffic international airport. It will definitely happen. We are uncertain about the timeline though, owing to various factors, including a shortage of aircraft. The demand for flights in all sectors, including Tiruchy, has been increasing compared to pre-Covid times. But as a private operator, we also need to focus on high-yield (revenue) sectors.”

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, seven daily flight services operated in the Tiruchy-Kuala Lumpur sector, three of which were by Batik Air. After the pandemic, the total number of services in the sector reduced to three – two by Air Asia and one by Batik Air. This, when all aircraft witness full occupancy, sources at the Tiruchy airport said. It was also a sector that led in terms of passenger traffic before Covid-19, they added.

When asked about the service to Malaysia’s Penang that Batik Air once operated from Tiruchy, Vanan said that the patronage for the return flight was not as encouraging as the one to Penang International Airport. We, however, are considering resuming flights in that sector too, he added.