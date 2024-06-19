Court extends relief to SRM Hotels from eviction by one day

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed that the interim order refraining the tourism department from carrying out eviction work at the SRM Hotels Private Limited in Tiruchy will continue for one more day till June 19, and posted the matter for Wednesday.

While considering a petition filed by the executive director of the hotel against the tourism department’s action to conduct the eviction, the high court had earlier granted interim relief to SRM Hotels by refraining the eviction activities for a period of four days.

Justice GR Swaminathan on Tuesday directed the hotel to file a supplementary affidavit and posted the case for Wednesday. SRM had submitted in the petition that the tourism department did not possess the right to evict by force.