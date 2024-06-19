Fifth suspect arrested in Salem-Kochi highway carjacking attempt

COIMBATORE: Another suspect, who was part of a gang that waylaid a Kerala-bound car on the Salem-Kochi national highway and attempted to rob the occupants early on Friday, was arrested by the Coimbatore district police on Tuesday.

The accused, K Vishnu (28) of Karekkattu Parambu of Kerala’s Palakkad district, was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the robbery bid. He was the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the case.

Police sources said that four others — K Sivadas (29) Ramesh Babu (27), M Vishnu (28) from Chittur and M Ajay (24) from Nallepilly — were arrested on Sunday. Vishnu was serving in the Army and had come on vacation on April 4. However, he did not return to his posting after the vacation, the police said.

Nine people in three vehicles chased the car of one Aslam Siddique (27) of Ernakulam and launched an attack, 200 metres before the L&T toll plaza on the highway near Madukkarai early on Friday.

However, Siddique and two of his friends knocked down the doors of the miscreants’ car and fled. Videos of the assailants chasing and attacking Siddique’s car were captured on the dash cameras and were doing rounds on social media. Due to the public mobility at the toll plaza, the gang stopped chasing them and fled. Following the incident, Siddique complained to the Madukkarai police on Friday.

Based on the video evidence and footage collected from toll plazas, police traced the gang and arrested four of them on Sunday.

The investigation revealed that the gang had received information that Siddique was carrying unaccounted cash in the car, which later turned out to be false.

Siddique, who works in advertising, was returning from Bengaluru along with his two friends after purchasing computers and accessories, the police said.

Three special teams are working towards arresting four other suspects, police sources said.