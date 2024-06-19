Kovai cops to set up check post on NH following Friday’s attempted robbery

COIMBATORE: In the wake of a highway robbery attempt on the Salem - Kochi National Highway in the Coimbatore district on Friday, Coimbatore (Rural) police are planning to set up a check post along the 26-kilometre stretch and increase patrolling.

According to sources the stretch between Neelambur and Walayar usually witnesses highway robberies. The number of such crimes is high between Neelambur and Madukkarai, where the road has just two lanes and a large area is vacant on both sides.

Other than the vehicular movement, there are no establishments in most of the areas. Taking advantage of this, gangs attempt robbery on the moving vehicles.

“We had one patrol team on the stretch and now it has been increased to four. Each team attached to the stations Madukkarai, Chettipalayam and Sulur police stations would have at least three policemen and they would work continuously for two shifts,” said police superintendent V Badrinarayanan.

The police superintendent also added that the CCTV monitoring system installed on the stretch played a significant role in tracing the gang engaged in a robbery attempt on Friday morning.

“We have been discussing opening a check post or outpost on the Salem- Kochi national highway in the view of strengthening the monitoring and vehicle checking. Also, we are working to increase the CCTV surveillance system to monitor the vehicle movements,” he added.

According to police sources the Kerala-based gang on Friday targeted the car belonging to a Kerala businessman based on information about transporting money (Hawala). But no cash was transported in the car and we suspect that the gang attacked the wrong vehicle. However, it was confirmed that illegal money transportation is being held on the route. Intensifying the vehicle check through check posts would prevent such activities and police outposts will help the public by regular monitoring.