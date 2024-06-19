Nagapattinam general hospital is here to stay, assures health minister

NAGAPATTINAM: Clearing the air on the months-long controversy over the functioning of Nagapattinam Government General Hospital (GH) in Velipalayam, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the hospital would function smoothly as before with added development to its infrastructure.

Shutting down “rumours” that the century-old GH will be closed upon completion of the medical college hospital, Subramanian said, “The elected representatives requested me a year ago not to close the GH. I had agreed even then. However, a few people started rumours that the general hospital would be closed. The GH will be developed further to function more effectively.”

During his visit to the GH, Ma Subramanian inaugurated the refurbished Trauma Accident and Emergency Initiative (TAEI), Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The shifting of some integral departments from the general hospital in Velipalayam to the medical college hospital in Orathur after the latter was inaugurated, was met with controversy and several agitations over the past few months. Various representations were submitted to the district administration regarding the same.

Subramanian further “thanked” the “rumour-mongers” as he said they led to an opportunity to announce publicly that the general hospital will not be closed.

He requested Nagapattinam MP V Selvaraj and MLA J Mohamed Shanavas to arrange constituency development funds to improve the general hospital’s infrastructure.

The minister also addressed another controversy on the vacancy of doctors and other medical staff at the GH and clarified that staff were being posted, including the recent addition of nine new doctors.

According to sources, around 200 people check into the general hospital as outpatients. At least 200 people can be admitted as inpatients. While addressing the press, Subramanian said the existing TAEI, ICU and departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-GYN), Paediatric Medicine, Haemodialysis, District Early Intervention Center (DEIC), Blood Bank, Physiotherapy and Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Scan, X-Ray and Lab facilities would function at the hospital.

Moreover, a new CT scan facility would be added. During the event, Subramanian virtually inaugurated a new primary health care centre worth Rs 60 lakh in Vaimedu and two block public health units worth Rs 50 lakh each in Thirumarugal and Kariyapattinam. He also opened new health sub-centres worth Rs 35 lakh each in Boothankudi, Vadakarai and Keelaiyur, sub-centres worth Rs 30 lakh each in Therkku poigainallur, Akkaraipettai and Kohur and sub-centre worth Rs 20 lakh in Kothankadu.