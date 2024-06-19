TMC urges TN government to issue patta for Valluvar Nagar residents in Kovilpatti

THOOTHUKUDI : Members of the Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) staged a protest at Kovilpatti taluk office here on Tuesday, demanding patta for the people of Valluvar Nagar, ahead of submitting a petition with the Jamapanthi officer and special deputy collector Kapur Rahman.



The residents led by Rajagopal, TMC district secretary of Thoothukudi North unit, claimed that the people of Valluvar Nagar of ward 23 and 24, have been deprived of patta for lands and houses for over 40 years. There are more than 2,000 houses in the region which is located on the Kadalaiyur road, they said.



"In 2017, the revenue tasildar issued executive orders prohibiting land registration in survey number 513, within which Valluvar Nagar falls, amid the backdrop of encroachment of porambokke lands. The move spiralled several issues as it prevented the public from selling or purchasing the land," the members said.



Stating that lack of pattas has been affecting the residents for several years, the protesters urged the government to look into the issues, pay heed to the public's reasonable demands and withdraw the prohibition order for land registration. "The residents are paying property tax, water tax and electricity bills, yet they are not given patta, thereby depriving them of various benefits including loans," Rajagopal said.