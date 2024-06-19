TNSTC's Nellai division floats tenders to outsource drivers, conductors

TIRUNELVELI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Tirunelveli division invited tenders from manpower agencies to hire 169 drivers and 290 conductors for TNSTC buses in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil regions on Tuesday.

As per the tender notice, the agreement with the bidders will be for a period of one year from the date of signing of the agreement, and the contract may be extended further subject to mutual terms and conditions.

"The corporation plans to engage approximately 169 drivers and 290 conductors through the manpower agency. The bidder must provide well-trained heavy-passenger motor vehicle drivers with prior experience in driving passenger buses on various terrains. The successful bidder is responsible for providing individuals aged between 24 and 45, and the drivers must have valid driving licences, while conductors must have valid service badges. While the drivers must have studied till Class 8, the conductors must have cleared Class 10, and must also furnish their fitness certificates. The bidder must provide life insurance cover for the employees. TNSTC, Tirunelveli has no responsibility towards the wages and allowances of the crew deputed by the bidder," the tender notice read.

Meanwhile, the TNSTC Workers' Federation opposed the move and demanded the corporation to continue recruiting the crew through employment exchange. The federation said that the corporation's decision would lead to the exploitation of workers, who would be appointed on a contract basis.

"Drivers and conductors recruited through the employment exchange are made permanent workers after working for 240 days. This will not be possible when they are outsourced through manpower agencies," said R Radhakrishnan, general secretary of the federation.