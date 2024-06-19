Two run over by AIADMK functionary’s car die in Dindigul; kin stage protest

DINDIGUL: Two people were killed after they were hit by an AIADMK functionary’s car in Neikkarapatti of Palani taluk on Monday, following which the kin of the deceased staged a protest outside the Palani government hospital on Tuesday. Allegedly, the AIADMK functionary K Muthuswamy (74) is hiding at a private clinic to evade arrest.

On June 17, Muthuswamy was driving towards Neikkarapatti in Palani taluk to meet his relatives. As he attempted to overtake an autorickshaw, he rammed into a bike. Karuppasamy (45) and Shanmugam (51) were thrown off their bike and suffered grievous injuries.

While Karuppasamy died on the spot, Shanmugam died on Tuesday.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that the police did not register a case against Muthuswamy due to his political influence. They said that even though the accident occurred on Monday, no arrest was made as of Tuesday evening.

Speaking to TNIE, a top police officer said, “Muthuswamy is an elderly man, and we have booked him. He is currently being treated at a private hospital in Palani.”