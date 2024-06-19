UP couple’s infant drowns in bucket while playing in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: Nine-month-old baby of an Uttar Pradesh couple allegedly drowned in a bucket while playing near Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Monday.

The deceased was identified as B Rasi, daughter of Bheem and Reema. The couple work in a private mill and live in the labour’s quarters.

Police said, “As Reema had set aside a bucket of soap water to wash clothes and went to cook, Rasi who was playing near it, slipped and fell. Later, as Reema went to wash clothes, she found Rasi drowned. Though she and the neighbours rushed the child to Gobichettipalayam Government Hospital, the doctors declared her dead on arrival.”

A case was registered at the Siruvalur police station and an investigation is on.