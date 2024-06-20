A year on, man seeks action against sub registrar who forged land sale docs in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: A private company employee from Ottapidaram has sought action against Thoothukudi sub-registrar, accusing the official of colluding with four others and selling a parcel of land that he claimed he bought in 2021. Despite lodging a complaint in 2023, no action has been taken yet. The complainant has submitted a petition, seeking departmental action against the erring official, to Thoothukudi district registrar.

In his complaint, K Vellachamy of Indra Nagar, Ottapidaram, said that he had bought a 21 cent-land in Rahmath Nagar from one R Meena of Coimbatore, and that the sale deed was documented on March 5, 2021 at the Thoothukudi Joint 1 sub-registrar's office. As many as two land brokers, V Chandra Sekhar of Cyclone colony and T Saminathan of Indra Nagar, had convinced him to buy the land at a cost of `60.39 lakh.

A year later, however, the Thoothukudi corporation fenced the land claiming that it was a children's park, and Vellachamy was informed that the land documents that he had registered were forged. Alleging that he was cheated by Sekhar and Saminathan, alleged land owner Meena, the document writer, and the sub registrar, Vellachamy sought action against them. He also sought to recover the money and annul the forged documents.

Vellachamy also urged departmental action against the sub registrar, on the grounds that the forged documents could not have been registered without his knowledge. Appealing for a criminal action against the suspects, the victim urged SP L Balaji Saravanan to investigate into the matter and recover his money. Vellachamy told TNIE that he lodged his first complaint in June 2023, but the land registration department has not taken any action against the erring official or others.