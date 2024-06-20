AIADMK leadership beyond caste: EPS to Sasikala

THANJAVUR: Dismissing ousted leader VK Sasikala’s contention that a particular caste dominates the AIADMK’s leadership now, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the leadership is formed beyond caste and religious lines.

Speaking to media in Thanjavur on Wednesday after participating in marriage functions of the families of party functionaries in Thanjavur and Nagapattinam, Palaniswami further said persons from various castes comprise the party’s top leadership.

“The chairman of the AIADMK presidium is a Muslim,” he pointed out. To queries over the DMK students’ wing proposed protest against NEET, he said, “What’s the use of protesting here? The 40 MPs elected from TN and Puducherry should put pressure effectively on the Centre and get the state exemption from NEET.”

Asked whether O Panneerselvam would be re-inducted into the AIADMK, Palaniswami said the former was never loyal to the party or J Jayalalithaa. Earlier, presiding over an event in Nagapattinam in which about 640 members from other political parties were inducted into the AIADMK, he said the party would win the Assembly election with absolute majority.

DMK students wing to protest against NEET

Chennai: DMK’s student wing on Wednesday said it would stage a protest on June 24 seeking the President’s assent for a Tamil Nadu Bill that envisages exemption from NEET for the state. Secretary of the wing CVMP Ezhilarasan said, “On June 24 morning, the anti-NEET agitation will be held near the Valluvar Kottam point here.”

(With inputs from Nagapattinam)