Chandru panel report will lead to caste hierarchy: BJP

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday took strong exception to the recommendations made by Justice K Chandru in his report on tackling caste-based differences in schools and colleges and said Chief Minister M K Stalin should take into consideration the views of all sections before implementing the recommendations.

“If we implement the committee’s recommendations, caste hierarchy in schools will increase in the next five years,” the BJP leader told reporters later at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, senior state BJP leader H Raja said the party’s core committee meeting adopted a resolution urging the government to reject the report. “It is controversial as the recommendations made are against the Hindu religion.

The government should reject this report in toto as it recommends prohibiting students from wearing coloured wristbands and forehead marks (tilaka). These are nothing but recommendations from evangelical groups. There are also many impractical recommendations,” he said.

Annamalai said, “The CM should consider views of all sections and the recommendations should be implemented with the help of a task force.”

Seating students in alphabetic order may not work: BJP chief

Annamalai, however, added that the party agrees there should not be any caste-based violence in educational institutions. “The report says Kallar reclamation schools and Adi Dravida schools should be brought under the school education department.