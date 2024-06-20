‘PG degree through one-year course is valid for appointment to govt services’

CHENNAI: Holding that a degree from a one-year postgraduate course is equivalent to that from a two-year PG course and that it is valid under the 10+2+3+1 scheme of education, the Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to appoint a candidate as a typist in government services. He was earlier denied the job and it was cited that his PG degree from a one-year course made him ineligible.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on Tuesday on a petition filed by K Paranthaman.

The judge stated that there are one-year PG courses such as Master of Law and Master of Library Science which are valid degrees as per UGC norms. Therefore, just because of the numerals 10+2+3+2 — mainly intended to clarify SSLC (minimum 10 years of studies) + Higher Secondary (minimum two years) + UG + PG — the petitioner’s MLIS degree cannot be rejected as invalid for government services and such an approach would be pedantic, he reasoned, referring to Clause 25 of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act.

The judge underscored that the purpose of the rule is to eliminate candidates possessing a direct PG without even basic school education and is not concerned with the duration of the PG course.

The petitioner applied for the post of a typist as per the 2017 notification issued by TNPSC and scored 201 marks. When several persons scored the same marks, the eligibility for recruitment was based on the higher qualifications of PG degrees. Paranthaman had two PG degrees — MBA and MLIS — but could mark only MLIS in the column given in the application. TNPSC then denied him an appointment stating that MLIS is a one-year course and hence not acceptable as per Clause 25.

Quashing the 2021 order of the TNPSC in this regard, Justice Chakravarthy directed the commission to appoint the petitioner in the typist post on or before July 31, 2024, and said that he will be entitled to all benefits of service only from the date of the appointment.