Tamil Nadu eyes Rs 7K-cr investment in highway, minor port projects

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) is targeting an investment of Rs 7,035 crore under public private partnership (PPP) mode for core infrastructure projects of highways and minor ports, which include Rs 3,000 crore for development of Cuddalore port and Rs 1,800 crore for monetisation of Outer Ring Road.

During a presentation on core infrastructure projects by TNIDB last month, the board outlined projects in highways and ports. This includes the development of Greenfield port at Cuddalore on over 1,000 acres of sea poramboke land. The estimated capacity of the port is 13 million tonnes per annum. The initial project cost is estimated to be Rs 3,000 crore and it will be developed under the design build finance operate and transfer model.

Sources said it will be implemented in the next eight years from the date of awarding the tender. Cuddalore port is an intermediate anchorage port situated at the confluence of rivers Uppanar and Paravanar in the Bay of Bengal. The government has already invested Rs 159 crore in infrastructure development. This includes the extension of both the north and south breakwater, construction of a wharf and dredging of the approach channel.

The other major infrastructure projects which the state is keen to implement is Rs 1,800 crore monetisation of 60.5 km stretch of Outer Ring Road from Vandalur to Minjur under toll operate transfer mode and the implementation of ropeway project from Marina Beach to Elliot’s Beach with three stations at a cost of Rs 285 crore jointly with National Highways Logistics Management Limited.

The state infrastructure development board is looking at implementing a `600 crore trestle jetty for passenger ferry service and cargo handling along with allied facilities for international passenger ferry service. The ferry service is proposed to travel from Rameswaram to Talaimannar for a distance of 24 nautical miles. Currently, the detailed project report is under preparation, sources said.

The other project under consideration is the construction of an elevated corridor at East Coast Road from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi for a distance of 14.6 km to reduce congestion and improve connectivity. The project is planned at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore under the PPP mode and a feasibility report is under preparation.

In a bid to attain the target of a $1 trillion economy, the state government is keen on inviting private investment in infrastructure development.