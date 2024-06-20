Tiruchy corp's plan to take up maintenance of state highway roads yet to receive department nod

TIRUCHY: The city corporation's plan to take up maintenance responsibility of state highway roads is gathering dust as it is yet to get the approval of the state highways department. The decision was taken due to procedural delays in attending to snags in drinking water and underground drainage pipeline repair work on roads owned by the department.

For example, in an event of pipeline burst, the corporation can fix the leak but it has to request the state highways department to take up re-tarring of the road. This leads to delays. "Residents will criticise us if a road under the corporation's jurisdiction is in poor condition. Whether they are state highways or corporation roads, it makes no difference to them. We have encountered this kind of situation multiple times," a senior corporation engineer stated.

Hence, a request was made to take up maintenance of 93.9 km of highway roads in a council meeting in July 2023. This includes portions of Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore Road, Old Karur Road, Race Course Road, Circuit House Road and Khajamalai Road.

"The matter is likely to be presented in this month's council meeting. After the discussion in the council, we would take a decision on raising the matter with higher authorities," a source said. Meanwhile, Ranjitha K, a resident, said priority should be given to ensure safety of road users.

"It doesn't matter whether it is a state highway road or a corporation road. If a road is in damaged condition, it must get repaired at the earliest. The authorities are not giving priority that's why it often takes time to commence re-tarring of damaged roads," she said.

"I recently met with an accident while commuting through the interior roads of Annamalai Nagar. Whether the road was dug up for UGD work or some other work, I believe it is the duty of the administration to ensure safety of commuters. Otherwise, why are we paying road tax," asked Balamurgan KS, a resident.