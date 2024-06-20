Unseasonal rains triple drumstick prices in TN, supply hits record low

DINDIGUL: Unseasonal rain which has been lashing Dindigul and Madurai districts for the past two weeks, has affected the supply of drumsticks in both regions, with prices growing three fold, from Rs 40 to Rs 50/kg to Rs 120/kg at wholesale markets. The retail price ranges between Rs 150 and Rs 170/kg, up from Rs 60 to Rs 70/kg.

Drumsticks are grown in Kallimandayam, Moolanur, Dharapuram, and Vellakoil areas in Tiruppur district, Vedasandur, Devarthoothu, Periyakottai, and Chatrapatti areas in Dindigul, and Aravakurichi. Drumsticks in huge quantities arrive at the wholesale markets in Dindigul and Madurai.

Speaking to TNIE, Mohammed Sadiq, a wholesale trader from Oddanchatram vegetable market said, "Earlier, the market used to get 20 to 25 tonnes of drumsticks daily. This has dropped to just two tonnes lately. The last two days have not seen any arrivals of drumsticks. So, the price has skyrocketed to Rs 120/kg. Drumsticks are retailing for Rs 150 to Rs 180/kg. That brings a piece of drumstick to cost between Rs 10 and Rs 15."

A senior official from the horticulture department (Dindigul) said, "We did not expect any rain in the Tamil month of Chithirai (April - May), but were caught off guard by the heavy shower in the last two weeks. Farmers were left in a lurch after the downpour affected the flower-bearing trees. Heavy rains have affected many parts of Dindigul and Tiruppur districts, which cultivate drumsticks in this zone. Areas that received less rainfall have also borne the brunt, with flowers and branches of the drumstick trees, which are tender, breaking. This has hampered production and supply. We believe the prices will increase further in the next few days."