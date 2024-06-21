Lankan Tamils observe UN World Refugee Day

VELLORE: The UN World Refugee day was observed at the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Centre with a series of events at Anaicut in Vellore district. The Thendral Movement Charity which is known to work for victims of domestic violence, women, children, bonded labourers and nomads, in Vellore coordinated the event on Thursday.

Participants emphasised the importance of remembering refugees globally and advocating for their well-being and repatriation. Demands were presented to the Union Government and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the refugees in the camp. Some of them included reservations in education and medical education, permission for overseas employment and study, job opportunities in private institutions, compensation up to Rs 5 lakh for families affected by workplace accidents, and granting of permanent Indian citizenship.

More than 100 individuals attended the event, which also acknowledged the efforts of M K Stalin in allocating funds for new housing projects for the refugee. Thendral movement founder Vedhanayagi, Dr Kapilan, Marxist communist member Manikandan, social activists John Anujan, Muthamizhan, Selvaraj participated in the event.