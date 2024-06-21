Officials, cops barging into SRM hotel height of arbitrariness: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday, while granting relief to SRM Hotels Private Limited of Tiruchy said that they should not be dispossessed except by the due process of law. The court added that the conduct shown by the district administration and police in entering the premises and taking possession of the hotel on June 14 can only be characterised at the “height of arbitrariness and illegality”.

While hearing a plea moved by the SRM chain, Justice GR Swaminathan passed the above direction seeking to forbid the respondents including tourism department secretary, managing director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TTDC) and Tiruchy collector, from proceeding with the eviction, except by due process of law.

The court said the petitioner is not a trespasser but a chain which has been running a star hotel with government approval for 30 years. The expiry of the lease period does not give the district administration or the police the right to barge into the premises and take possession of the hotel, added the court.

The court stated that it is their duty to put the clock back and restore the status quo ante.